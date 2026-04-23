Devin Booker unloads on officiating following Suns’ Game 2 loss to Thunder

In the wake of KD’s departure, Devin Booker has fully embraced his role as the Phoenix Suns ‘undisputed leader, a mantle he wore prominently after a frustrating Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the postgame press conference, Booker didn’t hold back, issuing a scathing critique of the officiating on Wednesday night. “In my 11 years, I haven’t called a ref out by name, but James (Williams) was terrible tonight, through and through,” Booker told reporters. “It’s bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the game. People are going to start viewing this as the WWE if they’re not held accountable.”

The veteran guard’s frustrations stemmed from a series of questionable whistles by James Williams that Booker believes swung the momentum of the contest. The reigning champion Thunder capitalized on the chaos, securing a 120-107 victory to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

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By speaking out, Booker is making good on his preseason promise to be the vocal heart of this new-look Suns roster. He is signaling that he won’t just lead on the stat sheet; he’s prepared to draw fire to protect his team’s interests, even if it means challenging the league’s officiating standards.

Devin Booker receives a technical foul trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. 😳🤔



(h/t @ridiculouscage)



pic.twitter.com/4xnQpT8qWX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 23, 2026

Inside the officiating controversy

To understand the depth of Booker’s “WWE” comparison, one must look at the specific sequence in the second half that saw the game’s intensity boil over into technical fouls and heated exchanges.

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The primary flashpoint occurred with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter when Williams assessed Booker a technical foul.

The Suns’ star argued that instead of a standard common foul on the defense, the official took a directive from the opponent. Booker claimed Alex Caruso told the ref to “call the tech,” and Williams immediately complied.

Teammate Dillon Brooks added fuel to the fire postgame, suggesting officials were protecting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Brooks took a swipe at the modern game’s whistle, contrasting it with the physical “man’s game” he grew up watching.

A hefty fine looms for Booker

Based on recent NBA precedent for public criticism of officials, Booker is almost certainly facing a significant financial penalty. By calling out a referee by name and comparing the product to professional wrestling, the bill could easily exceed $50,000, a consequence Booker seemed prepared for the moment he stepped to the mic.

The Suns‘ fanbase now awaits the inevitable league office response. While the fine is a formality, the real question is whether Booker’s gambit will result in a more favorable whistle when the series shifts back to Phoenix for a must-win Game 3.

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