Suns’ Devin Booker gets real about what his duty is with the franchise

The Phoenix Suns enter a season that could prove to be one of their most challenging in recent memory. After dismantling the roster they once built around, the franchise still leans on one of its brightest stars: Devin Booker. For Booker, there is a sense that his work in Phoenix is not done, and he has made it clear that he feels a duty to bring the city and the team closer to an NBA championship.

Booker isn’t shying away from the pressure in Phoenix. Fresh off signing a two-year, $145 million extension, the Suns guard emphasized that he has “unfinished business” with the franchise, noting that it’s his responsibility as the face of the team to lead them to the next level.

“I have unfinished business here,” Booker told The Athletic. “I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That’s my job as a leader. It’s my responsibility as a franchise player. I understand how much my voice amongst the younger team that we have now matters, so it’s my job to handle that.”

Despite the ups and downs, Booker’s loyalty has remained firm. In an era where superstars often leave at the first sign of struggle, he has resisted calls to move on from Phoenix. The Suns have gone through multiple iterations of star teammates — from Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal — yet nothing has materialized into a championship. Booker admitted those years were some of the most difficult stretches of his career, but he hasn’t wavered in his commitment.

What Devin Booker will have to handle

With no Kevin Durant or another proven All-Star alongside him, the Suns’ current roster looks far different from the one they had in past years. Still, Booker has chosen to stay the course. With career averages of 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, he has the skill set to take full control of his career, but instead, he’s determined to carry Phoenix forward — the team that drafted him back in 2015.

Now, at 28 years old, Booker is entering his prime. The question remains whether that will be enough for Phoenix to contend in a competitive Western Conference. Fans outside the franchise are skeptical, but internally, there is confidence that the Suns can put together a playoff run. Supporting players such as Jalen Green, Mark Williams, and Dillon Brooks are expected to play key roles.

Booker’s loyalty has not gone unnoticed. He could have walked away from the Suns long ago, but instead, he’s doubled down on his commitment to the NBA franchise. His determination reflects his desire to leave a lasting legacy in Phoenix, something that could resonate for years to come.

The journey won’t be easy. The Western Conference is loaded with talent, and the Suns face an uphill battle. But if Booker’s leadership and loyalty can help establish the kind of winning culture he envisions, Phoenix may finally reward him with the championship he has been chasing since the day he put on their jersey.

