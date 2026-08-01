Warriors bring back known face in Gary Payton II to rejoin Steph Curry after missing out on LeBron James: potential lineup

After missing out on LeBron James, Steph Curry will welcome Gary Payton II back into the Golden State Warriors building.

LeBron James didn’t end up as part of the Golden State Warriors. However, the team has given Steph Curry a reason to be happy after signing Gary Payton II back to the team.

The 76ers’ potential lineup with LeBron James is a scary one, but it left all NBA fans with the desire to see James and Steph Curry playing together. As for now, the Warriors will focus on defense, as that’s Gary Payton II’s specialty. Payton signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal.

Reports also stated that Curry’s Warriors were looking to get Kevin Durant. Hence, its reunion season for the Golden State team. The franchise knows they need to capitalize on Curry’s last few years atop the NBA to look for a new ring.

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Warriors’ potential lineup with Gary Payton II?

It’s unlikely that Payton comes in and starts for the Warriors. The lineup looks like a more offense-oriented lineup. However, Payton could be a great addition when needing to close a game or for the second team to give Steph Curry a rest. Having said that, he could slide in as a small forward when playing small ball.

BREAKING: Gary Payton II signs a 1-year, $3.9 million deal to return to the Warriors, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/nzJROIW00B — (31- 51)(61-46) Anthony Ramirez (@Talkin2Tony) August 1, 2026

PG – Steph Curry

SG – Brandin Podziemski

SF – Draymond Green

PF – Kristaps Porzingis

C – Al Horford

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Are the Warriors doing a wise thing?

Despite missing the playoffs during the last NBA season, the Warriors are re-signing plenty of names. Golden State re-signed Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II this summer and will try to run it back.