Kawhi Leonard trade to Raptors hinges on investigation findings and potential discipline

Following the conclusion of the NBA investigation, star Kawhi Leonard awaits the findings and faces potential discipline as his reported trade to the Toronto Raptors remains on hold.

The investigation involving Kawhi Leonard has reportedly come to an end. However, his pending trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Toronto Raptors remains on hold while he awaits the findings and potential discipline before the deal can move forward for the upcoming NBA season.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, the outside law firm hired by the NBA appears to have finished its work. The league must now review the findings and determine whether Leonard, the Clippers, or owner Steve Ballmer should face discipline. “The investigation, I think, is over now,” Vorkunov said. “The NBA is kind of like sifting through what the law firm they hired has found, deciding whether there’s a punishment or not that they then want to levy.”

The probe centers on allegations that Leonard‘s endorsement agreement with Aspiration—a now-bankrupt company financially connected to Ballmer—may have been used to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap. Leonard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $28 million endorsement deal that also included company equity, though he did not participate in traditional promotional campaigns for the company.

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Wait continues for Leonard trade

The Clippers have denied any wrongdoing and maintain that the team was the victim of fraud related to Aspiration, rather than participating in an attempt to offer Leonard additional compensation.

Kawhi Leonard of Los Angeles Clippers.

Although the investigation phase appears to have concluded, the process could remain unresolved for some time. Vorkunov explained that any proposed penalty might have to be presented to an arbitrator in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement. The National Basketball Players Association would also intervene if the league decides to sanction Leonard, and either party could appeal the decision.

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This uncertainty continues to delay the proposed trade that would send Leonard to Toronto in a package including Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and future draft pick compensation. Vorkunov still expects the deal to materialize unless the NBA imposes the most severe penalty possible and voids Leonard’s contract.

For now, Leonard, Ingram, and Dick remain attached to their previous teams despite the trade agreement. With no firm timetable for a decision, the uncertainty could extend toward training camp. Leonard is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 27.9 points while remaining one of the NBA‘s most effective two-way players when available.