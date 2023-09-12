Nobody in the NBA seems to like or respect Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks. Sill, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard was one of the best players in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Brooks does a whole of trash-talking, failing to back it up on the court more often than not. His antics have been so tiring that even his own home fans have booed him from time to time.

Nonetheless, the Canadian troublemaker couldn’t care less about his reputation. If anything, he claims he’s just like Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who created the ‘Black Mamba’ character.

Dillon Brooks Wants To Be Like Kobe Bryant

“It’s just a persona, people love it. I’ve grown to love it myself. It’s just like Kobe Bryant,” he told HoopsHype. “R.I.P. to Kobe Bryant how he had to figure out how to create a Black Mamba, a different persona when he comes out on the court.”

“So I guess that’s my persona, the villain, just on the court. But I’m a loving, caring guy who loves my kids, love my family, love my teammates,” he added.

Well, that’s one way to put it. If he talks about embracing a different personality when he’s on the court, then we get the similarity. Other than that, well, it’s a huge stretch.