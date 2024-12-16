The defeat suffered by the Detroit Lions at the hands of Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills not only impacted their statistics and ranking in the NFC North, but also resulted in serious injuries during the game. Moving forward, both Jared Goff and Dan Campbell know they will have to face the final stretch of the NFL season with two fewer players on their roster.

With only three games remaining and a tight battle with the Vikings and Packers to see who takes the division, unfortunately for the Lions, they will have to play these games and the playoffs without two of their key defensive players.

Khalil Dorsey and Alim McNeill are the players in question, with both suffered serious injuries during the game against the Bills and will miss the rest of the season. The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X account @RapSheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lions lose another defender for season as Alim McNeill suffers torn ACL in loss to Bills. Add in the fractured leg for DB Khalil Dorsey … Just a brutal day for the #Lions defense,” Rapoport stated.

Advertisement

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey 30 is checked for injury during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Next Sunday, December 22, the Jared Goff‘s Lions will travel to Chicago to face Caleb Williams and the Bears. A victory is crucial to achieving their next goal of taking control of the division.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lions QB Jared Goff makes a harsh self-criticism after tough loss to Josh Allen's Bills

The current situation of David Montgomery

Bad news continue to pour in for Dan Campbell and his Lions, as one of their offensive leaders may also miss the rest of the season, joining the long list of injured players, including the recent losses of Dorsey and McNeill.

The team’s star running back, David Montgomery, suffered a torn MCL, and although he was able to finish the game against the Bills, it is believed that the severity of the injury could keep him out for the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was also confirmed by Rapoport: “Lions RB David Montgomery suffered a torn MCL in the team’s loss to the Bills and could be out for the season, including the playoffs, sources say. He’s having more tests to figure out the severity and next steps. Montgomery somehow finished the game.”

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery 5 is seen during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Dan Campbell’s feelings after the loss to the Bills

Although the Lions remain among the teams considered title contenders, the latest loss to the Bills was a tough blow for the team. After the game, it was Dan Campbell himself who made an honest admission following the loss to Josh Allen.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a number of guys who have played a lot better than they did today. That’s on me, man. I didn’t have these guys completely ready to go,” Campbell stated to the press.