The Philadelphia Eagles have already secured a spot in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Unfortunately, their aspirations may take a hit, as Jalen Hurts has revealed troubling news about his hand injury.

It has been a remarkable season for the Eagles. Over the summer, reports surfaced suggesting discord in the locker room, which led many to underestimate their chances as contenders.

Rumors hinted at a strained relationship between Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni. While neither has confirmed nor denied these claims, the team has managed an impressive campaign so far.

Jalen Hurts admits his hand injury is worse than expected

In recent years, the Eagles have stayed competitive despite significant roster changes. However, this season was expected to be a unique challenge for the NFC East powerhouse.

Reports earlier this year claimed that Nick Sirianni had difficulty connecting with his players, with particular focus on his relationship with Jalen Hurts. Both avoided directly addressing these speculations, fueling further intrigue.

Despite these rumors, the Eagles have excelled in 2024. With a stellar 12-2 record, they have secured a playoff berth, largely thanks to an explosive offense led by Jalen Hurts.

Unfortunately, their playoff hopes now face a potential setback. Following their 27-13 victory over the Steelers in Week 15, Hurts confirmed he has a broken finger on his left hand, which has impacted his performance.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

“It’s broken,” Hurts said. “It did impact my play. It is what it is. I’ve known it’s at the stage it’s at all week and I don’t really want to put too much more into it. I can say I don’t think it got any worse today. If it’s shattered, it’s shattered. It is what it is.”

Will Jalen Hurts play through a broken finger?

There is some optimism despite this unfortunate development. The broken finger is on Hurts’ non-throwing hand, meaning it doesn’t directly affect his ability to pass. However, it still plays a role in ball handling and throwing mechanics.

Hurts is not expected to miss the playoffs due to this injury. Still, the Eagles might consider resting him for the remainder of the regular season to allow for some recovery, ensuring he is fully ready for the critical postseason games.

