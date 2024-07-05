Caitlin Clark is set to participate in the WNBA All-Star game, but everyone is wondering if she will be selected for the 3-point contest.

The 2024 WNBA season is well into its second half, signaling the approaching All-Star game. Caitlin Clark, slated to participate, has recently shared an exciting update regarding her potential involvement in the 3-point contest.

Since Caitlin Clark joined the Indiana Fever earlier this year, the team has made significant strides. The talented point guard has enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season, delivering numerous standout performances that have contributed to her team’s evident growth.

Her remarkable performances have garnered praise from fans, colleagues, and analysts alike. As she prepares to join the WNBA All-Star game lineup, anticipation is high to witness her skills in action.

Caitlin Clark shares deeper insight on the WNBA All-Star game

Caitlin Clark has brought significant attention to the WNBA since joining the league. The former Iowa standout continues to shine week after week, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her performances on the court.

Despite the Indiana Fever’s struggles in team success this season, Clark’s presence has undeniably contributed to their improvement since her drafting earlier this year. Her outstanding individual season has rightfully earned her a spot in the WNBA All-Star game.

The WNBA All-Star weekend is set to kick off on Friday, July 19, culminating in the game itself on Saturday. While Clark has officially been named to the All-Star roster, there is speculation about whether she will also participate in the 3-point contest.

“Remains to be seen,” Clark said on Friday about the possibility of participating in the 3-point contest. “We’ll see. I don’t know. I’m excited…Can’t give you guys every answer today.”

Caitlin Clark, star player of the Indiana Fever

Clark has certainly not been discreet about her interest in the situation. As one of the top 3-point shooters in the entire league, excluding her from the contest would be a significant oversight.

When and where will the 2024 WNBA All-Star game take place?

Halfway through the 2024 WNBA season, the league is set to have its All-Star weekend. It will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, featuring the USA Basketball Women’s National Team facing the best players of the WNBA.

The WNBA All-Star weekend will start on July 19 with the 3-Point Contest and the WNBA Skills Challenge. The game between the two teams will take place on Saturday, July 20.