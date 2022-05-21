From the day he arrived in the U.S., Luka Doncic has drawn comparisons to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. However, Draymond Green believes he's more like LeBron James.

You don't have to be a hoops connoisseur to realize that Luka Doncic is a unique talent. He took the NBA by storm since day one and is putting together a career likely to end in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

But even though Doncic's skill set is hard to find, there are some obvious similarities between him and former greats of the game. He took Dirk's one-legged fadeaway, has Bird's combination of size and shooting, and some flashes of Magic's court vision.

Nonetheless, and regardless of those comparisons, Warriors star Draymond Green believes Doncic is more similar to LeBron James than any other player. That's because of the way they control the game.

NBA News: Draymond Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is Similar To LeBron James

"One of the main glaring similarities that stick out to you is how those two guys can manipulate the defense," Green said on his podcast. "How those two guys can control the pace of a game at their size, with their passing ability, and the way they can put pressure on the rim and pressure on the defense. With the vision that they have, they're a lot alike."

"They both understand what they're trying to get to on the court and they will be very methodical in getting to whatever it is that they know that they want to get to," Green explained. "There are not many people in this league that can control a game or control the tempo and pace of a game like that. I think one of the things that it requires is an uncanny ability for thinking about the game of basketball."

Doncic's NBA journey is just getting started, so plenty of good and bad things can still happen. But judging by what we've seen thus far, it's clear that he's got the skills to enter the GOAT conversation once it's all said and done.