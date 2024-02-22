The Golden State Warriors were on the verge of becoming a contending team. Mark Jackson and GM Larry Riley set the building blocks for the dynasty they would go on to become.

Nonetheless, not many fans give Jackson his flowers for what he did. And the fact that he hasn’t gotten another opportunity to coach in the NBA just doesn’t feel right. Something else must have happened behind closed doors that we don’t know about.

With that in mind, Warriors star Draymond Green took some time to explain how important Jackson was in the early stages of their development, mostly because of the confidence he instilled in them.

Draymond Green Credits Mark Jackson’s Role In The Dynasty

“Where I do give Mark (Jackson) credit, is the confidence he instilled in us to be okay with us being us,” he said in his podcast. “I can remember vividly conversations with him like, ‘[Steph], you’re the baddest dude on the planet!’ This was before Steph was an All-Star.”

Green gives Jackson credit for seeing all that potential in his young players, not knowing that they would go on to become the ruling force in the league for the next decade:

“We’re in meetings, we’re in practice, we’re in the locker room, and he’s like, ‘Dude, you’re the baddest dude on the planet.’ Klay has no conscience and most coaches would force him to have a conscience,” he continued. “Mark Jackson was like, ‘Dude, you don’t think, shoot.’ What Mark instilled in us allowed us to become that.”

Steve Kerr deserves all the credit in the world for being able to take this team to the next level, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t celebrate Jackson and give him his flowers as well, even if they didn’t find playoff success with him in town.