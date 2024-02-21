Stephen Curry’s arrival changed the course of NBA history. He changed the game, the way kids prepare themselves nowadays, and even how defense is played in the league.

Whether that’s a good or bad thing is not for us to debate, but it is a fact that Curry changed the Golden State Warriors forever. The franchise has now set a standard for excellence and won’t settle for anything less.

Unfortunately, all great things eventually come to an end, and Curry’s career won’t be the exception to that rule. He’s about to turn 36, so he’s inching closer to the end of his playing days than to the start of his career.

Curry Admits He Thinks About Retirement Often

Given those circumstances, the 10-time All-Star admitted that retirement has been on the back of his head for quite a while now. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to walk away any time soon:

“I think about it all the time. But, those thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game,” Curry said during the All-Star Weekend. “There’s a routine and cycle. You embrace the now. Eventually, you’ll get to a point where you wake up and whatever your body is telling you, or if your mind is telling you it’s time. But, I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that.”

The Warriors will continue to be competitive for as long as Steph is healthy and on the floor. However, they need to figure out what to do with the rest of his supporting cast.

Team owner Joe Lacob hinted at making major changes in the offseason if they fall short in the playoffs. They need to make the most of Steph’s prime and title window, so don’t be shocked if some big names make their way to the Bay area in the summer.