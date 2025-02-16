Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Argentina U20 will face off against Paraguay U20 on Matchday 5 of the final stage of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details across TV and streaming platforms.

Argentina’s near-perfect tournament hit a bump on Matchday 4 with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, despite a dominant 6-0 win over them in the group stage. The result favored Brazil due to goal difference, leaving Argentina needing a high-scoring victory to eliminate any Brazilian hopes.

Their final opponent, Paraguay, has had a strong run despite some shaky performances. With their World Cup qualification already secured, Paraguay aim to end their tournament on a high note by taking down Argentina.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Paraguay U20 on Sunday, February 16, in Matchday 5 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship final stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Paraguay U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Argentina U20 and Paraguay U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.