Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes the Sacramento Kings are finally up to something and praised De'Aaron Fox for playing with intensity.

The Sacramento Kings currently hold the longest playoff drought in the NBA. They haven't reached the postseason since 2006, and their front office has been one of the worst in terms of scouting and decision-making.

Failed draft picks, bad transactions, a never-stopping revolving door of questionable coaches, you name it. Kings fans have been through a lot over the past two decades or so, and enough is enough.

That's why Warriors star Draymond Green gave De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray plenty of praise for finally helping the Kings turn their losing culture around and play with the intensity they've craved for years.

NBA News: Draymond Green Praises De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray For Helping Kings Turn The Culture Around

"They're playing a lot harder than they were," Green told the media. "They're a lot better defensively than they were. De'Aaron Fox is playing like the player that everybody thought he'd be coming out of college. And he had spurts, where he's played up to that level. He's playing great basketball across the board. And when you're getting your point guard playing that type of ball, everybody else falls in line."

"He [Murray] can play," Green added. "I'm not just going to say he can shoot the basketball. I know that's what people are trying to just make him to be just a shooter. He can play, he can shoot the ball, he can post, he can put the ball on the floor, he can get to the paint and finish ... He looked like he's been out there for six, seven years already."

As of now, the young Kings look like a team that could put the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers, and Suns against the wall on any given night. So, so much for them being at the bottom of the division year in and year out.

But then again, we've already seen this team thrive and then shoot itself in the foot multiple times in the past. Hopefully, this won't be the case this time around, and Mike Brown will help them end their playoff drought once and for all.