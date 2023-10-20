After 19 seasons and four championships, Andre Iguodala officially announced his retirement from the NBA. He was one of the greatest members of the Golden State Warriors in an amazing era alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“It was a beautiful run. A beautiful ride. I’ve played in great cities for great organizations. I had great teammates. It’s just the right time. Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore.”

During his sensational career, Andre Iguodala averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 1231 games. He was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics. Iguodala started his career with the Sixers (2004-2012) and also played for the Denver Nuggets (2012-2013) and the Miami Heat (2020-2021).

Why is Andre Iguodala retiring?

The first interview in which Andre Iguodala confirmed his retirement was for Andscape. The pride of Springfield, Illinois, admitted his family is the key factor for the decision.

“You want to play at a high level, but then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. I’m really looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

Iguodala doesn’t think he’ll accept a coaching job as all his efforts will be focused on his venture firm, Mosaic. Though it probably won’t be at the NBA, ownership at the business level is the next chapter for him.

Will the Warriors have success without Andre Iguodala?

The Golden State Warriors made a shocking decision after trading Jordan Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Now, the veteran gets a big chance to win his first championship alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In the negotiation, the Warriors also gave Washington a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick. Considering Poole is only 24-years old and Paul is in the final stage of his career, many people wonder if it’s a lopsided trade.

However, Draymond Green has a different opinion. “When you have Steph Curry on your team, you always have a chance. You cannot count him out until it’s over. CP (Chris Paul) is going to be an addition to that team. Turnovers have been a problem for the Warriors historically and CP is one of those guys who can settle them down. Steve Kerr already spoke about the leadership he’s brought to the team.”