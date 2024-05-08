Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn't agree with Rudy Gobert's decision to miss Game 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets to be there for the birth of his firstborn.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went to the Denver Nuggets’ house and stole their food right in front of them. They’re now up 2-0 as the series heads to the Twin Cities for Game 3 and 4.

To make it even more impressive, they blew the defending NBA champions out despite not having their best defender. Rudy Gobert missed the game to be there for the birth of his first child.

Needleess to say, that decision was more than valid, yet it still came with some criticism. That includes Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who respectfully disagreed with his decision.

Draymond Green Didn’t Agree With Rudy Gobert

“I was a little skeptical [of the Timberwolves] starting the game off because Rudy was going to miss the game,” Green said on his podcast. “I just felt like, I’m a father of four, I love my kids and I love my wife, but she’s going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game. Me, personally.”

Draymond Green reacts during a game.

Green still sent Gobert his best wishes and understood where he was coming from. Still, he believes the players shouldn’t take this kind of game for granted, either:

“But number one, congratulations to him. Anytime we bring new life into this world, it’s a special thing. And that’s something like I said, as a father of four, that I don’t take for granted at all. But I also try to not take this game for granted,” Green continued.

Green Questioned Gobert’s Actions

Green thinks the reigning Defensive Player of the Year may have been overly confident with his actions, questioning if he would’ve made the same call if his team had been down in the series:

“So when I heard Rudy wasn’t going to play, I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” Green said. “To me, it almost felt as if you were almost cashing it in, like, ‘We won Game 1,’ because my first immediate question was if they lost Game 1, would the approach be the same? If you lost Game 1 and you’re in jeopardy of going down 0-2, would it be the same or would you be there?”

At the end of the day, Gobert is a human being first and foremost, and he has every right to be there for the birth of his child. No one should criticize him for something like this, and it was simply bigger than basketball.