Rudy Gobert Admits He’s Not Popular Among NBA Players

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert isn’t exactly a fan favorite. Despite being one of the best rim protectors in NBA history, even some of his colleagues don’t seem to respect him.

There were rumors of beef between him and Utah Jazz co-star Donovan Mitchell. Draymond Green has called him soft, Shaquille O’Neal claimed he’s overpaid, and other players got on him with his antics in that press conference before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Timberwolves drew mockery and criticism when they gave up so many first-round picks to get him. And even though he’s played great this season, that narrative hasn’t changed.

Rudy Gobert Says His Greatness Triggers Players

When asked about that, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year stated that others see him as an outsider because he’s French and his game isn’t as flashy as others:

“In their eyes, I’m more like the odd guy from France that’s winning a lot of awards, and it can bother people,” Gobert told ESPN. “I impact the games in a very unique way. It’s maybe not as cool or not as flashy as some other guys, so it’s sometimes harder for them to respect that. I just think I’m just mostly misunderstood. I think I trigger a lot of these guys.”

That doesn’t make any sense, especially if you consider that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic are all from Europe, yet they get their flowers.

Also, no one disrespected Tim Duncan because his game wasn’t flashy, and most people acknowledge he’s one of the greatest — if not the greatest — power forward of all time.

The issue with Gobert is that he’s been a defensive liability in the playoffs over and over, and it’s hard to explain that coming from a Defensive Player of the Year. Also, his attitude has rubbed people the wrong way multiple times, and if most of his colleagues don’t seem to like him, they must have a couple of reasons.