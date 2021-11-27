Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard didn’t care for the way Sixers fans treated his former teammate. Check out what he said.

Philadelphia fans are some of the loudest, most loyal, and more respected around the NBA. But that’s a two-way street, meaning that they’re going to make it tough on you if they don’t like you. If not, just ask Ben Simmons.

Simmons has become the public enemy number 1 at the City of Brotherly Love. He’s been mocked at, insulted, and even local news shows have made fun of him for his stand-off with the organization.

That’s why his former teammate Dwight Howard had his back in a recent interview, with the Los Angeles Lakers big man saying that Simmons is doing the best he can and that no one should talk about other people’s mental health.

Dwight Howard Defends Ben Simmons

“It’s difficult to talk about mental health for a lot of people,” Howard told GQ. “You don’t want everybody in ya business. On the other end, if you talk about this kind of stuff, it’s gonna bring a lot of attention, and it’s not always good. Everybody doesn’t have the right intentions and you have to watch what you say and do in the public eye. I know for him: that was a real tough situation because he’s dealing with a lot at home and with his family.”

Howard Calls Out Sixers Fans For Their Treatment Of Simmons

Howard also took a swipe at the fans for not having Simmons back during these tough times. He knows firsthand what it’s like to be on the wrong end of narratives and urged them to be more empathetic:

“He’s done the best job he can,” Howard said. “I don’t think the Philly fans have really treated him fairly throughout this whole situation based off what they heard in the media. They feel like he’s obligated to them. But what if this was your son or daughter or one of your friends dealing with what Ben’s dealing with? How would you handle it? How would you feel?”

Most people don’t believe Simmons’ mental health issues are true at all and feel like he’s just making up excuses to avoid playing. That’s not for us to tell but we hope he gets the help he needs to finally fulfill his untapped potential.