Three monsters of the court like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James gave the Miami Heat their most glorious era in the NBA. Why did they become so disdained? Wade reveals his version

Before the tyranny of the Golden State Warriors began in the NBA, the Miami Heat dominated the league based on the talent of three stars such as Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and, of course, LeBron James. The Big 3 era is well remembered.

Just like the Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers or Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, Miami's Big 3 put the franchise in 4 consecutive NBA Finals, winning 2 of them to sign the best era of the franchise founded in 1988.

However, it was not all happiness, because unlike other iconic trios in the NBA, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James were the subject of much criticism. In this regard, the current co-owner of the Utah Jazz expressed his feelings.

The heartfelt reason for the disdain for the Heat's Big 3 according to Dwyane Wade

Three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, and a true legend of the franchise, Dwyane Wade was brutally honest on the subject of the hate received by the trio of him, Chris Bosh and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, in an appearance on The Old Man & The Three podcast.

"If you think about it, no one gives backlash to any championships that Larry Bird won, that Magic Johnson won, that Michael Jordan won... We knew that some of the hate was because of our skin color. Because of being Black men and deciding to control the fate of our careers... So, when we had the power, when we had the moment, we took it. But some of the hate came because we were three Black guys who decided and changed the way that the NBA probably would ever be because of that decision." stated Wade.

While there are no absolute truths, that is the feeling of Wade, who lived intensely that golden era of the Miami Heat. The franchise went down in NBA history as one of the teams that brought together the most talent on the court to dominate it.