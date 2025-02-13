Brandon Ingram, the Toronto Raptors star, whose new extension takes effect in the 2025-2026 season, not only dazzles on the court with his skill and precision but has also amassed an impressive fortune.

Since his early days in the league, after being selected in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, the talented forward has shown consistent growth and an unparalleled ability to secure multimillion-dollar contracts.

But how has he managed to build such a fortune in such a short time? Beyond his league salaries, he has successfully diversified his income through lucrative endorsement deals and savvy investments.

What is Brandon Ingram’s net worth?

Brandon Ingram has built a great fortune throughout his NBA career, with a net worth estimated at $12 million as of February 2025. His wealth comes primarily from his lucrative contracts in the league, endorsements, and other investments.

Brandon Ingram #14 drives the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center on December 05, 2024. (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

He began his professional career when he was selected in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, his talent and consistency on the court have led him to secure multimillion-dollar contracts.

In 2020, he signed a five-year, $158.3 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, marking a key point in his financial growth. More recently, in 2025, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

With his new team, he agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension, reinforcing his status as one of the highest-paid stars in the league. He is currently, without a doubt, one of the most prosperous of his generation.

In addition to his salary and endorsements, he has diversified his financial portfolio with investments in real estate and other sectors, ensuring a stable financial future even after his retirement from professional basketball.

What is Brandon Ingram’s salary?

Throughout his career, Brandon Ingram has earned over $181 million in salaries alone, not including his additional income from endorsements. For the 2024-2025 NBA season, he is earning a base salary of $36 million, according to Spotrac.

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 27, 2024. (Source: Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Following his trade to the Toronto Raptors in February 2025, he agreed to a $120 million contract extension, which includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, guaranteeing him an average annual salary of $40 million.

Brandon Ingram’s career earnings over the years

New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 | $36 million

2023-24 | $33.8 million

2022-23 | $31.7 million

2021-22 | $29.5 million

2020-21 | $27.3 million

2019 | $6.8 million

Los Angeles Lakers

2018-19 | $5.8 million

2017-18 | $5.5 million

2016-17 | $5.3 million

Brandon Ingram’s endorsements

Brandon Ingram has significantly increased his financial portfolio through strategic endorsement deals. In 2016, he signed a contract with Adidas Basketball, marking the beginning of his ventures off the court.

In 2017, he collaborated with street artist Jonas Never for Delta’s “Beyond the Court” campaign, showcasing his interest in art beyond basketball. In 2023, he signed an endorsement deal with the popular Jordan brand.