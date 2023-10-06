Former NBA champion explains why he didn't want to play for the Heat

The Miami Heat have been an attractive landing spot in the NBA for a long time now. Apart from its beautiful location, the team has forged a reputation for being a successful franchise.

But unlike other teams who also found success, the Heat’s championships were built on a culture of hard work and accountability from all their players. That culture also explains their two Conference titles in the last four years.

However, not everyone can endure the demanding workouts the organization puts their players through. In a recent edition of Showtime‘s “Certified Smoke,” Stephen Jackson revealed he didn’t want to play for Miami because of the tough minicamp workouts.

Stephen Jackson on why he didn’t want to play for Miami Heat

“I went to a mini – not even training camp,” Jackson said, via Heat Nation. “They got the minicamp in the summer before training camp. I went to that. First – after stretch – 10 minutes on the clock, 10 minutes of three-man weave. I said, ‘I don’t want to play here.’”

The Heat are known for having one of, if not the toughest conditioning tests in the entire league. That’s part of the trademark Heat Culture that demands the best from every player. It led to multiple championships and deep postseason runs, so they can’t see why they should change that.

Jackson preferred not to go through this, though. He started his career with the New Jersey Nets before leaving for the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he won the 2003 NBA championship. Jackson also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.