Former NBA champion slams Joel Embiid, blames him for Philadelphia 76ers’ struggles

The Philadelphia 76ers currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-27 record, outside the playoff picture. This underwhelming performance can be attributed to various factors, but the most prominent has been the ongoing absences of Joel Embiid, the team’s cornerstone player. Former NBA champion Matt Barnes has pointed the finger at the center.

“I think Embiid set the tone early, you know what I mean?” began Barnes in a conversation on the All The Smoke Unplugged podcast. “And for this team—if he’s your guy, and he has a franchise, obviously, one of the greatest players of all time-type talent—but I think his mentality is (expletive) up, bro.”

Matt, who won the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 before retiring, elaborated on why Embiid has failed to meet expectations this season. “His mind isn’t where it needs to be,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The grind isn’t where it needs to be. It doesn’t match the talent. The God-given talent—the grind doesn’t match it. I don’t think the mindset matches it,” Barnes continued. “And if your star player is on some ‘Hey, I’m late every time, I’m not playing, I don’t really know what’s going on’ type (expletive), then obviously, that affects the team.”

Matt Barnes won his only NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

Advertisement

Embiid’s not the only one to blame

Matt Barnes was quick to point out that Embiid isn’t the only player at fault. In addition to criticizing Embiid’s lack of focus, he also expressed disappointment with another key figure on the 76ers: Paul George.

Advertisement

“My brother PG—he got that big deal there, but he struggled at times trying to find his rhythm,” Barnes explained. “It’s nuts, you know what I mean? ‘Cause he’s better than that. But you know, he’s gotta be able to find his rhythm.”

Advertisement

The Philadelphia 76ers’ serious problems

Barnes appears to have pinpointed some of the key reasons why the 76ers are so far from being serious contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. Of the 46 games the team has played, Joel Embiid has only suited up for 13, posting a barely positive 7-6 record during his appearances.

When on the court, the Cameroonian center has shown his exceptional talent, averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. However, injuries and off-court issues have severely limited his playing time, which has taken a toll on the 76ers’ overall performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paul George has also struggled with injuries, appearing in 30 of the team’s 46 games. But his problems extend beyond physical health—his performance has been underwhelming. Averaging just 17.1 points per game, George is posting his lowest scoring average in a decade.

see also Sixers’ Paul George sends strong message to Indiana Pacers for snubbing him since his departure

The 76ers need Joel Embiid to regain his full fitness and stay on the court consistently. Likewise, Paul George must find his rhythm and fully integrate into the team. Without these improvements, the 76ers’ season is at risk of slipping away, despite the potential of Tyrese Maxey and others on the roster.