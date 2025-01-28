Tyrese Maxey makes something clear on Joel Embiid’s absences and his new role with the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to find consistency this NBA season, leaving them on the outskirts of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. A key factor in their struggles has been Joel Embiid’s recurring absences, forcing Tyrese Maxey to assume a larger role as the team’s focal point. The young guard recently reflected on the matter.

“Every single game, you know that the opposing team is game planning to stop you and help their team win and beat your team. Without Joel, I’ve had to do that a lot more this season,” Maxey said in an interview shared by ClutchPoints. “You just have to embrace that.”

Tyrese acknowledged the defensive focus placed on him, particularly as opponents adjust their strategies to limit his impact. “Honestly, it’s a respect thing,” he explained. “I was upset early in the year, getting double-teamed, and getting blitzed off pick-and-rolls. I had good conversations with Joel (Embiid) and Kyle (Lowry) – it’s a respect thing. They feel they’re going to blitz you off pick-and-rolls, they’re going to put two guards on you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the guard has embraced the challenge, understanding his role in creating opportunities for his teammates. “Your job now is get your teammates a good shot, get your teammates a good look, make the game easier for them,” he explained. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat

Advertisement

Maxey’s role as the 76ers’ leader

With Joel Embiid appearing in just 13 of the Sixers’ 44 games this season, and Paul George’s contributions falling short of expectations, Tyrese Maxey has taken on the responsibility of leading the team.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old guard has risen to the occasion. He leads the 76ers in both minutes per game (37.9) and scoring (26.6 points per game, a career high), as well as in assists (6.0). Despite his individual success, the team has yet to find consistency, and as a result, they currently sit outside the playoff race in the East.

Advertisement

Maxey’s drive for continued growth

Although Maxey has embraced his expanded role, he remains focused on improving his game. “The biggest thing that I want to improve upon is, I think I’ve done a good job of manipulating defenses ever since I had to start becoming a main focus,” he said. “I’ve got to get in the paint, get my teammates over, and then start scoring or finding ways to still score.”

see also The 76ers are reportedly frustrated and having conversations with Joel Embiid about his concerning situation

When reflecting on opposing teams’ defensive strategies, Maxey acknowledged the pressure they put on him. “Their sole purpose of the game is trying to stop you from scoring, stop you from leading your team and getting your teammates involved. I think I’ve done a good job with that.” And then he added: “That’s one thing that I’m still trying to improve on, though.”

Advertisement