NBA News: Matt Barnes shares his GOAT pick sparking debate

The greatest of all time (GOAT) debate is one of the most heated discussions in basketball. Fans, analysts, and former players each have different takes on who deserves the top spot. While Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant are often mentioned, opinions on their rankings vary widely. Recently, a former NBA champion Matt Barnes shared his perspective adding a new layer to this ongoing conversation.

“I feel the three greatest players of all time are MJ, Kobe and Bron … Outside the non-athlete media always kind of leaves Kobe out of the top-five … I think Kobe is ahead of Bron. That doesn’t mean I dislike Bron. … When it comes to basketball, I think it’s MJ, Kobe and then Bron is a respectful third,” stated Matt Barnes on GilsArenaShow.

Barnes’ comments have sparked a strong reaction as many continue to debate LeBron’s place in history. LeBron’s longevity is something that very few players have achieved. Additionally, his ability to excel at both scoring and playmaking leads many to view him as the greatest player in NBA history. However, some argue that Kobe Bryant’s competitive nature and five championships give him the edge in this debate.

In contrast, Michael Jordan‘s position is debated by very few people as his six championships, five MVPs and unmatched dominance in the biggest moments cemented his legacy. Regardless of the ranking, the discussion highlights the impact the three legends have had on the game and how their legacies continue to shape basketball history.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is guarded by Matt Barnes #22 of the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 13, 2017 in Sacramento, California.

Lakers’ LeBron James reveals the reason why he is still playing on NBA at 40 years old

LeBron James’ longevity is truly impressive and matched by very few players. Despite being 40 years old, he averaged an incredible 40 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. This performance proves that he is not only playing at 40 but also leading the Lakers’ offense as a veteran player.

After his outstanding game, LeBron confessed that he continues to play because he still loves the game. He also mentioned that he wants to be a professional example for Bronny James.

“I still love the game…And I still have a lot to give to the game, to my teammates, to this league as long as I’m here. I don’t have a lot of time left. So, as long as I’m here today, I’ll try to give what I have when I’m on the court. Why? It’s the love for the game, and now I have the opportunity to show my son how to be a professional in this league. And being with him every day is a pleasure,” stated LeBron James to Mike Trudell.