The 76ers are reportedly frustrated and having conversations with Joel Embiid about his concerning situation

Before the NBA season tipped off, the Philadelphia 76ers were pegged as strong contenders for a deep playoff run. However, expectations quickly unraveled as the season began. According to recent reports, the organization’s frustrations with their star player, Joel Embiid, have boiled over, prompting a critical conversation about his ongoing availability issues.

With Paul George joining the roster, the 76ers were expected to build on last season’s promise, but reality painted a far bleaker picture. Embiid, recovering from an offseason injury, missed the start of the season and didn’t make his debut until November against the Knicks. Despite returning to action, lingering physical issues have limited the 2022-23 MVP to just 13 games this season.

Sitting at 15-27 with seven consecutive losses and currently 11th in the standings—outside the Play-In picture—the 76ers are reportedly reaching a breaking point. Shams Charania of ESPN shed light on the situation during a segment on NBA Today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From my understanding, even today, Joel Embiid remains rehabbing, continuing to try to do everything he can to get back on the floor. But there have been frustrations, from my understanding, throughout the year of not having him there,” Charania explained.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earlier this season, after a tough loss to the Miami Heat, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey reportedly addressed Embiid during a team meeting, urging him to take greater responsibility and commit to the team. However, the desired shift in behavior hasn’t materialized.

Advertisement

see also Nikola Jokic sends strong message to Joel Embiid following Denver's win over Philadelphia

Former Knicks GM weighs in on potential Embiid trade

Joel Embiid is undeniably one of the NBA’s premier talents when healthy. Yet, his inconsistent availability has sparked conversations about his future in Philadelphia. Former Knicks general manager Scott Perry recently suggested that the Sixers should consider exploring trade options for their embattled star.

Advertisement

“I think you have to look at it and explore,” Perry shared during an episode of Good Word with Goodwill. “To at least see how much you could possibly get in return. I’m saying where you’re at, I’m considering them a playoff team because that’s what they’ve been, even without that superstar like Joel Embiid”.

“If you’re doing this thing responsibly, you’ve got to at least, in my opinion, be exploring and finding out, as quietly as you can, what kind of value you could get in return,” Perry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nuggets fans mocked Embiid

During a recent loss to the Denver Nuggets, the absence of Embiid once again became a talking point. Nuggets fans took pleasure in mocking the Sixers’ struggles, chanting, “Where’s Embiid at? Where’s Embiid at?” throughout the game. Notably, Embiid hasn’t played against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets since 2019, further fueling speculation about his availability issues.

Having played in only 13 of 41 games this season, Embiid’s inability to stay on the court is casting doubt on the 76ers’ future. With the team floundering and risking disappointment by potentially missing the postseason entirely, Philadelphia may soon be forced to make a tough call regarding their franchise cornerstone.