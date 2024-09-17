Trending topics:
Former NBA player reveals surprising reason why LeBron James isn’t the GOAT over Michael Jordan

LeBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks prior to a NBA game
LeBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks prior to a NBA game

By Gianni Taina

The ongoing debate among analysts and fans over who the NBA’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) is often boils down to two names: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. This time, a former NBA player has given a surprising reason why James doesn’t surpass Jordan as the greatest.

Muggsy Bogues, who played 14 seasons in the NBA for several teams, appeared on The Mark Jackson Show and said that the one thing holding LeBron back is his free-throw shooting, which doesn’t compare to Jordan’s.

“LeBron can’t shoot free throws. I’m not saying he can’t hit free throws, but he’s not a great free-throw shooter,” Bogues explained. “When it comes to the game of basketball, that’s what separates MJ and LeBron, in terms of skill set. Michael didn’t have any deficiencies in his game, fundamentally.”

This theory reinforces Bogues’ previous statements, where he highlighted Jordan’s superior skill level over LeBron. “LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play this game, longevity-wise, and statistically, but in terms of skill set, I’ll always give it to Jordan. MJ was a killer; LeBron is nothing like him,” Bogues said.

Magic Johnson picks his GOAT

In a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David, Magic Johnson weighed in on the GOAT debate when asked who he would choose in a fantasy draft between Jordan and LeBron. Despite LeBron’s four championship titles, Magic didn’t hesitate to pick Jordan.

Michael. I’m taking Michael all day,” Johnson said. “Look, I love LeBron. I think, besides his jumping ability, we’re similar in what we did—he makes his teammates better, he’s great at wanting to win… LeBron has done great things for the game today… But I gotta take Michael.”

TJ Ford defends LeBron in the GOAT debate

Former NBA player TJ Ford stepped in to defend LeBron, noting that both James and Jordan have had an enormous impact on the game, both on and off the court. He emphasized that their influence, while different, is equally significant.

“LeBron James can go in the same room,” Ford said on Ur Perspectives. “He can go in the same room as Michael Jordan. His impact around the world is the same as Michael Jordan’s. It looks different, but it’s the same. LeBron James has done the same things that Michael Jordan has done.”

Ford also pointed out how both players have transformed the league financially. “When it came down to the collective bargaining agreement, Michael Jordan helped change the financial stability for us athletes,” Ford continued. “LeBron James did that coming in. LeBron James is a huge part of why guys are now making $50-60 million. He changed the contracts.”

