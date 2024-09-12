Former NBA star picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the GOAT

A former NBA player claims that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

A former NBA player has sparked controversy by claiming that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time, surpassing Michael Jordan.

Gilbert Arenas believes that while Jordan was a dominant player in his era, he wouldn’t be able to compete at the same level in today’s NBA. On the other hand, Arenas considers LeBron James a versatile and powerful player, capable of dominating the game on both ends of the court.

“It’s not real. It’s real today, but they only mention it when LeBron James’ name comes up. That’s the only reason Michael Jordan remains relevant,” Arenas said.

“They’re battling the stats of the greatest, and once LeBron James solidifies as the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], Jordan fades away,” Arenas added. “No one talks about Kobe as one of the greats, because he’s already surpassed. There’s no point in talking about the number three; only one and two matter.”

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Is LeBron James better than Michael Jordan?

This opinion from Arenas has been criticized by many fans and basketball experts. Jordan, with his six championships and five MVP awards, is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in history.

In addition, Arenas has been questioned for underestimating other great players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell, who also have strong arguments to be considered the greatest of all time.

James vs Jordan: The GOAT debate

The debate about who is the best player in NBA history remains open. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the strongest candidates, but other players can also be considered.