Former NBA star picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the GOAT

A former NBA player claims that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

LeBron James, in the basketball final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, led Team USA to their fifth straight Olympic title, while Les Bleus secured their second consecutive silver medal.
By Alexander Rosquez

A former NBA player has sparked controversy by claiming that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time, surpassing Michael Jordan.

Gilbert Arenas believes that while Jordan was a dominant player in his era, he wouldn’t be able to compete at the same level in today’s NBA. On the other hand, Arenas considers LeBron James a versatile and powerful player, capable of dominating the game on both ends of the court.

“It’s not real. It’s real today, but they only mention it when LeBron James’ name comes up. That’s the only reason Michael Jordan remains relevant,” Arenas said.

“They’re battling the stats of the greatest, and once LeBron James solidifies as the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], Jordan fades away,” Arenas added. “No one talks about Kobe as one of the greats, because he’s already surpassed. There’s no point in talking about the number three; only one and two matter.”

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Is LeBron James better than Michael Jordan?

This opinion from Arenas has been criticized by many fans and basketball experts. Jordan, with his six championships and five MVP awards, is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in history.

In addition, Arenas has been questioned for underestimating other great players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell, who also have strong arguments to be considered the greatest of all time.

James vs Jordan: The GOAT debate

The debate about who is the best player in NBA history remains open. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the strongest candidates, but other players can also be considered.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

