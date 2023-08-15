No one, not even his biggest hater or detractor, can deny that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. That’s why even at this age, the Phoenix Suns gave up so much to get him.

But unlike other superstars, it seems like Durant’s legacy is always a subject of debate. It’s not enough to be a great player, as the way he’s handled his career has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

That’s why former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert believes not even some of his colleagues respect him anymore, as he’s always looking to create super teams.

Iman Shumpert Says NBA Players Don’t Respect Kevin Durant

“Like you came in like a d**head saying why don’t y’all switch teams? Y’all not loyal. Supersonic KD was one way. He was coming to hoop. Like ‘Aha, I can’t lift 185, don’t care. Bust on you,” Shumpert said.

“I’ll still drop 50 on you.’ And we was loving that. But when you change and you just be like, Ah that’s cool, we can team up. You’re still raw as f but it’s just like… (grimaces),” he added.

Ironically, Shumpert always raves about LeBron James, who’s also had his fair share of superteams. However, James hasn’t forced his way out of any team and has always honored his contracts.