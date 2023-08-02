The Golden State Warriors went from being underdogs to the most hated team in the NBA. Adding Kevin Durant to a 73-win team made them the biggest powerhouse in the league.

The Warriors were fresh off back-to-back trip to the NBA Finals, and were just one win away from winning consecutive chances, so adding Durant was most definitely a luxury.

Even Stephen Curry and company knew that they were just too overpowered and would dominate with ease. Recently, Andre Iguodala revealed that they barely practice because they knew they would win anyway.

Warriors Barely Practiced When They Signed Kevin Durant

“When we had KD and knew we were going to win every game, practice was at 11,” started Iguodala. “It was on for like 20 minutes. It was just, ‘Get on the same page.'”

“We didn’t need too many plays and had to watch film,” added Iguodala. “It was nothing. I would get to the gym at 8:30 and eat breakfast. At 9, I am lifting weights. At 10, I get on the court and do all my work. Practice at 11, I already did all my work– 11:45 I was in the car and I was on the (golf) course by 12 or 12:15.”

Needless to say, that’s a luxury not many teams have been able to afford and one of the reasons why no one wanted them to win again. Fortunately, that didn’t last long and balance was somewhat restored in the league.