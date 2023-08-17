James Harden has officially taken his feud with the Philadelphia 76ers and GM Daryl Morey to a whole new level, calling him a liar and vowing he won’t play for an NBA team that makes him a part of their organization.

Most people believe that Morey promised to give him a max contract and then didn’t, making Harden lose $15 million in the process. Ironically, it was Morey the one who got him paid most of the time.

However, and regardless of Harden’s terrible play in the playoffs, injury-proneness, and questionable work ethic, Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala sides with him in this beef.

Andre Iguodala Shows Support For James Harden

“When you go into a contract negotiation, know what your value is and how you can leverage yourself,” Iguodala said on Gil’s Arena. “Know what opportunities you have on the other side, like to your safety net. What is James’ safety net?

“Daryl Morey has a history with China, where he can say something, and the backlash from what he says, there may not be any because there’s a history there with Morey and China,” Iguodala continued. “So, it was a great move out of leverage by James, one, because it’s gonna be hard to discipline James, because what did he do wrong? Right? And James will sell some shoes. That’s ultimately why he’s over there.”

“They always put players in a certain light, and what you’re hearing a lot now is, players, have too much power because we’re getting smarter and smarter,” Iguodala said. “Because we know how to move and we know how to say certain things, and we know how to use our leverage, because when we make mistakes, it’s used against us, correct? When they make mistakes, we’ve never put ourselves in the position to use their mistakes against them as well, and I just think he just had a perfect opportunity.”

The thing with some players is that they want to have it all, and that’s simply not realistic. Also, Harden didn’t lose $15 million, as he signed a two-year deal worth more. If anything, he made more money.

Most of the time, you don’t get to choose where to play while also making dozens of million, and Harden is only stuck there because no other team would have him at that price.