Not many couples last when it comes to the show business. But for years, Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade have been one of the signature couples around the NBA, always laughing and enjoying some family time.

But things haven't always been that great in the Wade-Union household. Nearly a decade ago, the future Hall of Famer cheated on her and even fathered a son with another woman. Eventually, they got past that incident and even got married, but Gabrielle hasn't forgotten about it.

That's why she finally decided to open up on that hurtful incident. She addressed it with plenty of details in her book You Got Anything Stronger? and later even said that she shouldn't have forgotten the 3-time NBA Champion.

Gabrielle Union Opens Up On Hurtful Cheating Incident

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,” Union wrote in the memoir. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived. But we were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers who I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.”

NBA News: Gabrielle Union Admits She Should've Left Dwyane Wade

“Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for, I wouldn’t. I just wouldn’t,” Union said, per Heat Nation. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective and time and therapy and personal evolution and accountability that changes things.”

“One of the things I learned about giving advice is don’t take advice from anyone doing something about anything that they haven’t succeeded at. So if you’re gonna ask me, a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges about what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed. I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day, I didn’t. So be careful when and who you ask for advice about what to do in the moment," she added.

Even celebrities have regular problems. They're humans and go through the same struggles the rest of us go through, more or less. At least, it's great to know that they were able to work through those issues and are now happy together.