Ja Morant’s behavior has been a major talking point around NBA circles for the past couple of months. The Memphis Grizzlies star was suspended again for waving guns on social media.

People have debated whether he should or shouldn’t be suspended because of this. Whatever the case, some are worried about his attitude getting in the way of his promising career.

Morant was spotted throwing up gang signs, drinking tequila, and waving guns, risking his 200+ million sneaker deal. That’s why Crips member Bricc Baby sent him a stern warning.

Crips Member Warns Ja Morant

“He ain’t f***ing with the gangland like that,” Bricc Baby told Cam Capone News. “You throwing them ‘Ns’ up, that’s gonna cost you. What you wanna do, pay the crips for the rest of your life? Because that’s gonna cost you.”

“Start being real with yourself,” Baby added. “You a basketball player. you want to come step into this field, we can show you a whole lot about this s***. Matter of fact, set up a meeting for me and Ja Morant, since he want to be a Crip. I bet you he don’t never show up, and it’s on some friendly s***.”

Crips Member Wants To Meet With Morant

Notably, Bricc then doubled down on his take by urging Morant to meet him and discuss his attitude, adding that he doesn’t want any problems or has any sort of beef with him:

“Come on, Ja,” Bricc Baby said. “I just was pleading to you to stop gang-banging. You’re one in a million. You made it out, even if you didn’t come from, whatever, you made it against all this s*** against Black people.“

“Another pistol? Not another pistol. Come to LA and come holla at me, no beefing, no nothing. I wanna have a sit down with Ja Morant,” he added.

Morant is too talented to waste his career with these kinds of things. He’s got a right to bear a weapon if he so chooses, but basketball should be first and foremost in his life.