Ja Morant continues to be a talking point around NBA circles, and not for his stellar play for the Memphis Grizzlies. Former players, fans, and TV pundits are worried about him.

Morant was suspended from all team activities after flashing a gun — again — on Instagram live. This comes just months after he apologized and vowed to be better after his first suspension.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat his team in the first round, so he’s obviously entitled to some fun. However, ESPN’s Bomani Jones is worried he might actually have a drinking problem.

Bomani Jones: Ja Morant May Have A Drinking Problem

“Look, I saw one of the videos of him hitting that bottle, alright, I seen multiple videos of him hitting those bottles,” Bomani Jones said on his Just Get It Done podcast. “It is unfair and irresponsible to diagnose someone as an alcoholic from a distance, as someone who is A, untrained to do that and B, isn’t around him close enough. That is unfair.“

“However, I know how difficult it is to drink tequila at the rate that young man would guzzle tequila from that bottle. All I’m saying is you can only do that with practice, and the level of practice it requires to consume tequila at the rate that I’ve seen him consume tequila? Healthy people can’t do that in my viewing experience,” Jones continued.

“So yeah, good for you Grizzlies you came out here ‘Oh, we’re gonna suspend him!’ Okay, yall gotta much harder work to do than this,“ he concluded.

The problem with Ja is not that he owns one — or multiple guns. It’s not that his friends record him flashing guns, either. The problem is that he’s not taking his career seriously, and he might flush it down the drain in no time.