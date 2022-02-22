Even though he was starstruck by meeting Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo still holds Dirk Nowitzki in the highest regard. Check out what the Greek Freak said about him.

The NBA's Top 75 features nothing but the creme of the crop. Outside of a couple of big snubs, it would be hard to argue any of the players who made the cut. And that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's just entering his prime.

The Greek Freak has already put together a Hall of Famer kind of résumé. He's a Defensive Player of the Year, MVP, NBA Champion, and Finals MVP, and would be a first-ballot choice even if he chose to retire tomorrow.

But for Giannis, none of that would've been possible if it wasn't for Dirk Nowitzki. That's why it meant so much for him to be the second European player to be featured on that list, even more than sharing the spot with Michael Jordan himself.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Sitting Next To Dirk Nowitzki Meant More Than Sitting Next To Michael Jordan

"There were only 2 Europeans in this, right? That's insane. Ok, sitting next to Michael Jordan, that's great, LeBron and Carmelo, just talking real," Giannis told the media. "But having the opportunity to sit next to Dirk that kind of opened the path for us, that's an even more incredible feeling for me."

"I watched him play when I was a kid when he was winning the championship for the Dallas Mavericks. He was one of us," Antetokounmpo continued. "Hopefully, Luka, Jokic, and more European players can follow. Hopefully, more African players can follow Hakeem's [Olajuwon's] lead. In 25 years, we're gonna do it again, there are gonna be more non-American people in the group."

Giannis Was Starstruck When He Met Jordan

Even so, Giannis was still shocked and starstruck when he met Jordan. He jokingly told the media that he couldn't believe that Michael Jordan actually knew who he was, as if he was easy to miss:

“I asked if he was here, but they told me he was not here at first," Giannis said. "But then I saw him when he came out and I was kind of like in shock… arguably the best player to ever play the game. It’s crazy. I just went up to him to introduce myself. I was kind of surprised he knew who I was… no I’m just joking.”

At the end of the day, everybody has their own idols. Dirk paved the way for countless foreign players to come after him and is a pioneer and a legend all over the world. So props to Giannis for keeping it real and just speaking his truth.