Giannis Antetokounmpo receives a major incentive from the Bucks to stay amid trade rumors involving the Knicks

The story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks has been closely followed throughout this offseason, with many wondering how it would end. At one point, the relationship seemed tenuous, fueled by statements from both the player and the front office, but the franchise just made a move that sends a clear message for Giannis to stay for another NBA season amid trade rumors speculation with the New York Knicks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Bucks had signed Giannis’ younger brother, Alex, to the roster. After inking Thanasis Antetokounmpo to another deal over the summer, the Bucks now employ three Antetokounmpo brothers—the first time in NBA history a single team has had three brothers on the roster simultaneously.

Beyond fulfilling what might be seen as a personal wish of Giannis, this move serves as a strong message from Milwaukee: they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep their superstar. Alex joins Thanasis, who is entering his seventh NBA season as a role player off the bench, alongside their brother Giannis.

Additionally, this move addresses concerns that Giannis might be considering joining one of the teams rumored to be interested in him, such as the New York Knicks, who have already shown interest and are likely to continue monitoring the situation.

Knicks’ interest in Giannis

For years, speculation has surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s commitment to Milwaukee, especially as the Bucks struggled in recent postseasons. According to Shams Charania, that speculation intensified during the preseason when Milwaukee’s front office, Giannis, and his representatives met in person to discuss potential next steps.

Charania reports that serious discussions took place regarding a possible trade between the Bucks and the New York Knicks, with Giannis personally giving preliminary approval for a potential move. This revelation shifts the narrative from abstract rumors to documented, franchise-level discussions.

Alex Antetokounmpo arrives: Bucks make history

While the NBA has seen siblings play together—like the Curry brothers in Golden State—or parent-child duos such as LeBron James and Bronny, the Bucks have pushed boundaries by employing three family members on one roster. And who knows? There could be more to come.

Alex Antetokounmpo, 24, previously spent time with Milwaukee. He played nearly two seasons with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, from 2022 to 2024. However, he never made the active roster. One must also wonder if Kostas Antetokounmpo, the fourth brother, could be next; he made a few NBA appearances, most notably as part of the Lakers’ bubble championship team.

