For years, the never-ending NBA GOAT debate has given us some rather controversial lists and rankings. Some believe Michael Jordan is the best ever; others say it’s LeBron James, and others tend to go a little backwards.

Old-school NBA fans often lean towards the players from their era, and while it’s easy to understand where that bias is coming from, it’s hard to make an argument for those players sometimes.

At least, that’s what former NBA star Gilbert Arenas thinks, as he recently went on a full rant to diss those who still believe that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell is the greatest player in NBA history.

Gilbert Arenas Mocks Bill Russell Fans

“When people have Bill Russell in their top 10, I gotta question your basketball knowledge,” Arenas said. “I’m sorry. Because him and Wilt (Chamberlain) played in the same era. One averaged 50 and 30 rebounds, the other one averaged 16 and 20 rebounds.”

“Which means one was just a hustle player,” continued Arenas. “Like, you hustled against white folks. All you can score was 16 points a game. You couldn’t even break 20 and you want me to put you in the top 10? Everybody’s 5 f***ing 10 and there’s only eight teams and you’re playing against the White folks, right?”

Truth be told, Bill Russell’s era was undeniably the least talented and least professional ever. He was a priviliged athlete, though, and the ultimate winner, so he shouldn’t be blamed for the poor competition he had to face.