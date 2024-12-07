NFL News: Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles lose standout player at risk of missing playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll heading into the playoffs leading the NFC East with a 10-2 record and are looking to take care of all of their players in the final games of the 2024 NFL regular season. The team that has Jalen Hurts as a star has made a decision on a featured player.

An eight-game winning streak makes it look like the Eagles are assured of a berth in the postseason, and they probably are. However, every detail makes a difference when it comes to thinking about head-to-head matchups. With 10 wins compiled in the current campaign, the playoffs are starting to come into focus.

Hurts’ teammate who will miss the Eagles’ upcoming games is none other than tight end Dallas Goedert, who is headed to injured reserve due to a knee injury. The Philadelphia franchise’s decision is backed by the goal of taking care of one of its star players so that he arrives in top condition for the postseason.

How many games will Goedert miss?

Being listed on injured reserve, Goedert will miss, at a minimum, four games. The tight end, who accompanied Hurts and the rest of the team throughout the season, is expected to be available to return to the field for the Week 18 game against the New York Giants to close out the regular season. The Eagles aim to have him fit for the playoffs.

Who will replace Goedert in the 2024 NFL season?

Grant Calcaterra will replace Goedert in the Eagles starting lineup to play the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. The Philadelphia tight end had already missed games last season when he sat out three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Goedert amassed 38 receptions for 441 yards in his nine appearances with the Hurts’ Eagles, who signed tight end EJ Jenkins from the practice squad to the active roster to take Goedert’s place, ProFootballTalk could report.