With Nikola Jokic being on pace to win the third MVP award of his career, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared a rather questionable take.

He hasn’t been around the league for that long, but Nikola Jokic is already considered the greatest passing big man in NBA history. The Denver Nuggets star is changing the game as we speak.

Jokic has already won two MVPs, one NBA Championship, and one Finals MVP. As of now, he’s also the odds-on favorite to take home the award for the third time in his career.

Nonetheless, as impressive and dominant as he’s been, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas isn’t fazed by him. If anything, he thinks he’s the worst MVP in the last 40 years.

Gilbert Arenas Shares A Bizarre Take On Nikola Jokic’s MVPs

“Jokic is probably, statistically, when it comes to overall game, the worst MVP winner. He’s the worst MVP winner in the last 40 years,” Arenas said on Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap. “When you’re talking about MVP, their teams were first and second place. The people who won the MVP, their teams were first and second. When [Michael] Jordan won it, his team record, they were seventh in the NBA. That year, he averaged 35 [points], 6 [assists], 5 [rebounds], 3 steals, All-Star MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, scoring title, steals leader – that was the MVP. Historic year, makes sense. That makes sense.”

The former All-Star doubled down on his take by stating that having a big man almost averaging a triple-double wasn’t impressive or historic, even though Jokic’s team was also winning:

“When [Russell] Westbrook won it, his team had the 10th-best record. Triple–double. He did something amazing. His team was 10th, but he did something that wasn’t done since Oscar Robertson. In 2021, Jokic’s team was 5th. He averaged 26 [points], 8 [assists], and 10 [rebounds]. What was the historic part of that? There was no history. ‘Oh, a big man almost had a triple-double, let’s give it to him.’ That’s what the narrative was. A big man almost, not did, almost won the triple-double, and they gave it to him when his team record was like that,” he added.

Needless to say, that take sparked countless mockery and criticism on social media, and it’s safe to say Arenas’ credibility on basketball takes has taken a massive dive.