Gilbert Arenas jokes about LeBron James' looks and age

LeBron James, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, continues to defy the laws of age with his performance on the court. However, the passage of time is inevitable, and this has been the subject of comments and jokes from other NBA players.

The pressure on LeBron James and the Lakers is increasing. The Los Angeles team has experienced ups and downs in recent seasons, and the lack of success has led to criticism of the franchise. Despite his talent, James has been unable to lead the Lakers to a new championship, which has increased the pressure on him and the organization.

The Lakers will face a major challenge in assembling a competitive team around LeBron James and his son Bronny James. The franchise will have to make strategic decisions to ensure success in the coming seasons.

What did Gilbert Arenas say about LeBron James’ appearance and age?

Gilbert Arenas, a former Washington Wizards player, did not hesitate to joke about LeBron James’ appearance. The former point guard said that the Lakers player is aging rapidly and that he could become a grandfather at any time.

Coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies looks on during the game against the Power during BIG3 – Week One at the Orleans Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for BIG3)

“[LeBron James] is one party night away from being a grandpa. Like, he’s one road trip in Miami, he goes to sleep too early, ‘Hey, Pops, you’ve got a grandson,’” said Arenas. “I’m just serious. That’s his look right now. He doesn’t look young no more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeBron James’ future in doubt

Next year will be crucial for LeBron James and the Lakers. The player will be turning 40 and will have to prove that he can still compete at the highest level. In addition, the arrival of his son Bronny to the team adds a new dimension to the situation.