Gilbert Arenas jokes about LeBron James' looks and age

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas makes comments about the physical appearance of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Gold medalist LeBron James of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
© Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, continues to defy the laws of age with his performance on the court. However, the passage of time is inevitable, and this has been the subject of comments and jokes from other NBA players.

The pressure on LeBron James and the Lakers is increasing. The Los Angeles team has experienced ups and downs in recent seasons, and the lack of success has led to criticism of the franchise. Despite his talent, James has been unable to lead the Lakers to a new championship, which has increased the pressure on him and the organization.

The Lakers will face a major challenge in assembling a competitive team around LeBron James and his son Bronny James. The franchise will have to make strategic decisions to ensure success in the coming seasons.

What did Gilbert Arenas say about LeBron James’ appearance and age?

Gilbert Arenas, a former Washington Wizards player, did not hesitate to joke about LeBron James’ appearance. The former point guard said that the Lakers player is aging rapidly and that he could become a grandfather at any time.

Coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies looks on during the game against the Power during BIG3 – Week One at the Orleans Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for BIG3)

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for BIG3

“[LeBron James] is one party night away from being a grandpa. Like, he’s one road trip in Miami, he goes to sleep too early, ‘Hey, Pops, you’ve got a grandson,’” said Arenas. “I’m just serious. That’s his look right now. He doesn’t look young no more.”

LeBron James’ future in doubt

Next year will be crucial for LeBron James and the Lakers. The player will be turning 40 and will have to prove that he can still compete at the highest level. In addition, the arrival of his son Bronny to the team adds a new dimension to the situation.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

