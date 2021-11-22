Draymond Green wants something more than just another NBA title this season, the forward has set some very high expectations on himself in 2021/22.

The Golden State Warriors are flying on all cylinders. The best team in the NBA has won 15 games and only dropped 2. To go along with that the Warriors have scored 100 or more points each game this season.

Sitting atop of the west the Warriors look like a NBA title contender but for Draymond Green, while the team goal is to win the NBA championship, his personal goal is to get back to the top of his game.

Now in his tenth season in the NBA and the Warriors, Green has three titles but wants some personal accolades to go along with his great body of work in the NBA. Here are Draymond Green’s goals for this NBA season.

Draymond Green personal goals for 2021/22 NBA season

Green spoke with NBC Sports and laid out what he wants to achieve this season, “I want to be Defensive Player of the Year again and I want to be an All-Star again. That is motivating me. A lot of people have counted me out — the same mistake people made before (2012), when I first came into the league. But a lot of people doubted me, and doubted me again, and that’s fuel to the fire.”

In the interview with NBC Sports Green admitted that by his standards he has been “s—–y the last couple years.” Last year Green had only 7 points per game his lowest output since 2013/14. This season Green has 7.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists.