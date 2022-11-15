After spending some time out of the rotation this season, Jonathan Kuminga has seized his recent opportunities with the Golden State Warriors. Now he seemingly made something clear to head coach Steve Kerr.

On the wheels of an NBA championship, many expected the Warriors to have a commanding start to the 2022-23 NBA season. But the Dubs have struggled in the first weeks, and at some point, Steve Kerr dropped Jonathan Kuminga.

But Golden State's poor results led the head coach to continue making changes, eventually bringing the second-year forward back to the rotation. That certainly lit a fire in Kuminga, who made sure of not letting anyone down.

The 2021 first-round pick had an impressive performance on Monday night's win over the Spurs, contributing with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes. Kuminga, who shot 71% from the field goal and 75% from deep, sent a clear message postgame.

Warriors news: Jonathan Kuminga lets Steve Kerr know he wants to stay in the rotation

When asked about his time out of the rotation, Kuminga made it clear that while the experience taught him some things, it was also quite frustrating. In short, he hopes Kerr doesn't drop him again.

"It's been tough, and I feel like I said, learning lesson," Kuminga said, via NBC Sports Bayarea. "It's part of growth too. So as long as you get the opportunity to go out there and play, you just got to go out there and do what you have to do to maintain your place in the rotation. And it's been tough, but you gotta keep pushing.

"Thing that makes it tough is days that you're not playing. Because as much as you're not playing when you get going out there on the floor, sometimes you got to catch up with the rest of the guys that have been playing. I feel like that's the toughest part."

Kuminga wants to be part of the group of players that are playing, which is understandable after seeing what he can bring to the table. He still has an entire career ahead of him, and who knows, maybe we could see the big man having a better role soon.