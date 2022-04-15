In what will be the first game of the 3rd vs 6th Western Conference series, the Golden State Warriors will face the Denver Nuggets. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

One of the main candidates to win the championship ring this season, the Golden State Warriors, will make their debut at the Chase Center against the tough Denver Nuggets in what will be the first game of the opening round. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Warriors (apparently with the return of their main figure, Stephen Curry) are ready to fight in the Western Conference in which they are, together with the Phoenix Suns, the two main candidates to be the winners and play the final against the winners of the Eastern Conference (in which the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites).

In the case of the Denver Nuggets, they know that they face one of the strongest teams in the NBA, however, they have shown throughout the regular season that they have tools with which to play against strong teams. The performances of Jokic, the main star of the Nuggets, will undoubtedly be essential for the Denver franchise to aspire to win a series in which it is not a favorite.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

Throughout the season it was very difficult for the Warriors every time they faced the tough Denver Nuggets. so much so that in four matches, the Colorado franchise led 3-1. However, in the last game (played on March 11) the victory was for Golden State by 113-102.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets to be played this Saturday, April 16, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with 1.40 odds, while 3.00 odds will be for the Denver Nuggets victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Golden State Warriors 1.40 Denver Nuggets 3.00

*Odds via BetMGM