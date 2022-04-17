Golden State Warrior and Denver Nuggets will go in search of the Conference semifinals in this first round Playoffs series game 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Golden State Warriors want to return to the NBA finals and for that they will have to eliminate the Denver Nuggets who want to start writing their history based on the great team they have. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

This Monday, April 18 at 10:00 PM (ET) the action continues in the Western Conference for the Warriors and Nuggets when they face each other at the Chase Center in Game 2 of this first round of the Playoffs. The visitors start as the underdogs, but throughout the regular season they have shown they have the tools to hope to eliminate the mighty Warriors.

In the case of the locals, they are favorites not only in this series, but also one of the main candidates to win the championship ring (third, just below the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks). In Game 1, Golden State showed why they are the underdogs, comfortably beating Game 1 123-107.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The Warriors are heavy favorites in this series, and that became even clearer after Game 1 of this series, in which they won 123-107 (a difference that was actually larger for much of the game, but narrowed at the end). The Nuggets need to step up to even the series, and they've shown they have the resources to do it, most notably their star Nicola Jokic.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets to be played this Monday, April 18, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with 1.36 odds, while 3.20 odds will be for the Denver Nuggets victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Golden State Warriors 1.36 Denver Nuggets 3.20

*Odds via BetMGM