Golden State Warriors play against Minnesota Timberwolves for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on November 10, 2021 at 110:00 PM (ET). Powerful west leadership. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Warriors will be the first team of the season to reach ten victories, they are the leaders of the Western Conference with 9-1. The most recent victory was at home against the Atlanta Hawks 127-113, that was yet another victory for the five-game winning streak.

Minnesota Timberwolves are in a totally different situation, they are holding a negative record at 3-6. Their first game of a four-game series on the road was a recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 118-125. After this game they travel to Los Angeles to play against the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

Golden State Warriors haven't lost a game this season since October 28 against Memphis Grizzlies at home 101-104 OT. It seems the Warriors don't miss Klay Thompson, although Thompson is expected to return in late November to train with the team. The Warriors are having a good time, the last five wins were at home against the Thunder, Hornets, Pelicans, Rockets and Hawks. The home team, Golden State Warriors, are scoring an average of 115.2 points per game as the deadliest offense of the 2021 NBA season.

Minnesota Timberwolves are trailing a five-game losing streak since October 30 when they lost to the Denver Nuggets at home 91-93. Their on the road record is 1-1, the Timberwolves won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first four games of the season that were really good for the Timberwolves at 3-1. Minnesota Timberwolves are scoring an average of 104 points per game, the defense is allowing 108.1 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites at home with -7 points to cover and -290 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the best offense of the season and the visitors have poor defense on the road. Minnesota Timberwolves are underdogs with +7 ATS and +260 moneyline. The total is fixed at 223 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Over 223.



FanDuel Golden State Warriors -7 / -290 Totals 223 Minnesota Timberwolves +7 / +260

* Odds via FanDuel.