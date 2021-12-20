Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings will face each other this Monday, December 20, at the TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Golden State Warriors the second best team in the Western Conference (and the entire NBA) will face the Sacramento Kings (who seek to retain their 10th position in the standings) at the Chase Center on Monday, December 20. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Warriors are coming off a surprise loss to the Toronto Raptors. They were favorites in that match, however, the Canadian franchise beat them 119-100, and that allowed the Phoenix Suns to overtake Golden State and be the first in the Western Conference (and with the best record in the entire NBA). The San Francisco team will then go in search of returning to the top of the standings again.

Their rival will be the Sacramente Kings, a team that comes with a poor 12-18 win / loss balance, but has enough for them to be in 10th place (away from the team running ninth, the Minnesota Timberwolves), which means that at this moment they would be entering the Play-in. They have little margin of error, since the Portland Trail Blazers, with the same balance, and the San Antonio Spurs with one victory less; are going in search of obtaining that 10th position.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The match between these two teams will be the second between them this season. The first of them took place on October 24 at the Golden 1 Center and on that occasion it was a victory for the Golden State Warriors by 119-107 with another great performance by their star, Stephen Curry, who that night scored 27 points for his team.

It is always interesting to see these Golden State Warriors play, and especially to see what new record Stephen Curry is going to break. In addition, the San Francisco franchise is in search of the first place in the Western conference standings. On the side of the Sacramento Kings, they will try to win against a difficult team and retain their 10th place.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings to be played on Monday, December 20, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on Fubo TV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions

Bookmarkers have yet to give their favorites for this game, although they will most likely give them in the next few hours. Likewise, it's hard to believe that the favorites won't be Golden State Warriors, who have the second-best record in the NBA and are candidates for the championship ring.

FanDuel Golden State Warriors -15 / -1200 Totals --- Sacramento Kings +15 / +750

* Odds via FanDuel