Golden State Warriors will face Sacramento Kings in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors will receive Sacramento Kings in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals seek to recover from the defeat suffered in their second game of the season. The Golden State Warriors faced the Denver Nuggets again after San Francisco won very clearly in the 2022 Playoffs. However, this time the result was in favor of those from Colorado, and now the Warriors seek to recover.

Their rivals will be the Sacramento Kings, a team that this year, by being out of the postseason, broke the streak of the most consecutive seasons without playing in the Playoffs. For them, the objective will be to prevent the record 16 seasons from becoming 17. For them, they need victories, although in their first game they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

This game that will take place this Sunday, October 23 at the Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will be the first between the two of the season.

The San Francisco franchise seeks to recover from the defeat suffered at the hands of the Nuggets and remain firm in defending its title; while the Kings, carry out a team that seems doomed to eternal failure.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings to be played this Sunday, October 23 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Golden State Warriors are the favorites with -365 odds, while for the victory of the Sacramento Kings the site gives +300 odds.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -365 Sacramento Kings +300

*Odds via DraftKings