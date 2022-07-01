Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face each other for the NBA California Classic 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The last NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, will play at home against the Sacramento Kings for the NBA California Classic 2022. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The NBA franchises begin their preparation for what will be a demanding 2022-2023 season. The Golden State Warriors had a great season crowning themselves as fair champions in this 2022, despite the fact that the favorites above them were the Phoenix Suns. Obviously, they want the team to continue in this way and therefore nothing better than a good preseason.

The Sacramento Kings are the opposite of the Golden State Warriors: a historically losing team, unsuccessful and despite the fact that the Play-in has given the possibility of entering the Playoffs, still finishing in 10th place (before you had to finish at least in the 8th), they have not been able to qualify for the Playoffs, breaking the Clippers' record (15 between 1976 and 1991) with 16 seasons without a postseason (2006-2022). To start reversing this, nothing better than a good preseason.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

Undoubtedly an interesting duel between the rookies and young promises of two teams that, as explained before, are truly opposite poles in the NBA: on the one hand the champion, a team that between the 2014-2015 seasons and the last 2021 -2022 they have won 4 titles.

On the other hand, the team that officially has the worst attendance record for the Playoffs in all history (and despite the advantage of having in recent seasons the possibility of going to the Playoffs, still finishing in 10th place thanks to the Play-in): 16 consecutive seasons. It will be interesting to see what each has to show in this preseason game.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This NBA California Classic 2022 game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings to be played this Saturday, July 2 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings anywhere

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Sacramento Kings are the favorites to take the victory with -240 odds, while +200 odds will be for the Golden State Warriors victory.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors +200 Sacramento Kings -240

*Odds via DraftKings