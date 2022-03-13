Golden State Warriors will face Washington Wizards at the Chase Center this Monday, March 14. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will face each other at the Chase Center this Monday, March 14 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After several pretty bad games, the Warriors were finally able to recover their best version and win three games in a row. The Memphis Grizzlies also took advantage of Golden State's losing streak to finish second in the Western Conference, although both teams now have the same record, so a victory by the Warriors could leave them second again.

In the case of the Washington Wizards, they are still fighting to reach tenth place in the Eastern Conference, the last one that provides a place in the Play-in. At the moment, it is complicated because although they are only 3 wins away from the Atlanta Hawks, they also have 3 more losses. However, there are still enough games left for the Wizards to challenge for the coveted 10th place. But of course, they have to start winning and break the losing streak of 3 straight losses.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play this Monday, March 14 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be a very interesting game between one of the best teams in the Western Conference such as the Warriors and the Wizards who are fighting to reach Play-in positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards to be played this Monday, March 14, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBCSWA.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the Golden State Warriors will most likely be picked as the favorites as they have been better all season.

