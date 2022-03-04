Bradley Beal might be ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season but his future remains a big talking point around the league. Here's what he said about his chances of staying with the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal's name has made big headlines throughout the season as he draw interest from many teams around the NBA. The gossip may have stopped a little bit with his injury but speculation about his future still exists.

The Washington Wizards want to keep hold of their superstar, who is eligible to sign a five-year, $246 million contract if he turns down his player option of $36.4 million for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The only talking point around Beal these months will probably be what's next for him. After undergoing surgery in his left wrist, he is out for the rest of the season. But will he suit up for the Wizards after then?

Bradley Beal suggests where his future may lie

Beal didn't expand very much on what the future may hold for him, but he seemed to suggest that a new deal with the Wizards looks probable. "It's fair," Beal said on Thursday when asked whether he is leaning toward staying with the Wizards, per ESPN. "It's fair."

However, Beal made clear what things he will consider to stay in Washington. "Having a winning environment, a group of guys that are committed to winning, buying into what Coach wants, buying into what the organization needs," Beal said. "Obviously, I play a factor into that too. I have to be better ... but being around the group of guys, who want to win and who will buy into what we need to do, that is important."

It's obviously a big decision for Beal but he seems to be comfortable with the Wizards, as he even sees a silver lining to his injury. "As crazy as this sounds, this is a blessing in disguise too," Beal said. "Because I can see the team, I can see our young guys develop, I can see Coach [Wes Unseld Jr.] continue to develop too. I can see us grow as a team. I don't have to rush to a decision, I don't have to rush to anything."