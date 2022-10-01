Golden State Warriors will face Washington Wizards at the Saitama Stadium 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against the Washington Wizards at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

It will be the second duel between these two teams as part of the tour they are doing in Japan. There are only a few weeks left for the start of the regular season and the teams want to arrive in the best possible way, all of them seeking to achieve different more or less ambitious goals depending on the team they have been able to put together.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards and it’s time for a rematch. The San Francisco franchise will seek this year to repeat what was done last season when they were champions. On the Wizards' side, their ambition will be to become a playoff team.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 1:00 AM (ET)

Location: Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama, Japan

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM (October 1)

PT: 10:00 PM (October 1)

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

There is very little left for the start of a new season, and the teams will seek to arrive in the best conditions. The Golden States Warriors have the most complicated role: they will be the defending champions and it is always difficult to repeat an NBA title.

The Washington Wizards fought until almost the end to get into Play-in positions, however they did not succeed and of course it is something that they will seek to change this season. Although it is still difficult for them to reach the final stages, it is still possible that they will be in the playoffs again.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards to be played this Sunday, October 2 at the Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama, Japan will be broadcast in the United States on NBA TV.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have already given their favorites for this game. According to DraftKings, the Golden State Warriors at -190 odds are the favorites, while for the Washington Wizards, the odds are +160.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -190 Washington Wizards +160

*Odds via DraftKings