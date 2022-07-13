Goran Dragic was expected to join forces with Slovenian teammate Luka Doncic in Dallas, so he took many by surprise when he joined Chicago. The veteran guard recently explained the reason behind his decision, while he also took a jab at the Nets.

Goran Dragic has joined the Chicago Bulls this offseason hoping to find some stability at this stage of his career. The 36-year-old guard has struggled to stick with a team since he left the Heat last year.

Miami sent him to Toronto as part of a trade to acquire Kyle Lowry, but he struggled to find with the Raptors the success he had in South Beach. Therefore, Dragic was later traded to the Spurs but would get a buyout just a few days later.

His stint with the Nets wouldn't last long either, as he eventually signed a one-year deal with the Bulls. In an interview with Slovenian outlet Vecer, Dragic opened up on his time in Brooklyn, while he also revealed why he didn't join Slovenian teammate Luka Doncic at the Mavericks.

Goran Dragic explains why he chose Bulls over Mavs

People expected Dragic to join forces with his compatriot in Dallas, but he didn't seem to like what plans the team had for him. Apparently, the Mavs offered him limited playing time.

"We were in talks with Dallas," Dragic said, as translated by Slovenian podcaster Matej Petek on Twitter. "They made an offer but I decided not to take it. They wanted me to play 1 game and then sit for the next 5. I know I can still easily play 20 minutes per game. I'm not ready to retire and just sit on the bench in a cheerleading role."

Dragic comes from a disappointing tenure with the Nets, who are now in shambles after Kevin Durant requested a trade. Speaking about his short stint in Brooklyn, Dragic admitted it was difficult to play in a team headlined by KD and Kyrie Irving. “It was quite hard, because it wasn’t about the team, but more about individual performances," Dragic said, via LegionHoops.